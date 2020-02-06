STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms expected overnight with cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is already mild and muggy this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will increase from the south, and it will be quite gusty through the day. A Small Craft Advisory will go into effect at 1pm.

Plenty of humidity and clouds around today with highs near 80 degrees, but the rain chance remains slim through the afternoon. Just a few pop-up showers possible.

Most of the rain will come after sunset and overnight tonight. The line of storms will start in Citrus county and head south by sunrise Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tampa Bay area under the slight risk of severe weather. The main threats from this line of storms will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or waterspout is possible as well.

Once the front pushes south, cooler and drier air arrives Friday. Highs will only be in the mid 60s with a cool northwest wind all day.

We cool down into the mid 40s for Saturday morning, and Saturday’s high will be in the upper 60s. Sunday will be warmer.