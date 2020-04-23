Storm Team 8 Forecast: Strong Storms In The Forecast For Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A cold front will move toward Florida Thursday night and our rain and storm chances will go up by daybreak Friday morning. Friday morning temps will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday there is a 70% chance of rain as a cold front slowly sags south through the Tampa Bay area. The northern portions of our viewing area are under a slight risk of seeing severe storms develop. Highs temps will be cooler near 80 degrees.

Saturday there is a 40% chance of lingering showers and storms around. Areas south of I-4 have the best chance of seeing rain. High temps will rebound back into the mid 80s.

Sunday will be drier and warm with highs in the upper 80s and only a 10% chance of rain.