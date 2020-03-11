Storm Team 8 Forecast: Strong Ridge Keeps Temps Very Warm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will remain quite mild in the mid 60s with a few clouds around.

Thursday morning will be mild and by Thursday afternoon temps will quickly reach back into the 80s. We topped out at 81 Wednesday in Tampa and highs should be near that again Thursday afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower late in the day, but the rain chance is less than 10%.

Friday the ridge of high pressure will expand and shift right over Florida into the weekend. That means highs on Friday will likely reach up to 82 degrees or maybe even a little warmer. Nothing but sunshine is forecast through the day.

Highs will be well above average in the mid 80s through the weekend.

