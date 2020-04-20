STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Strong line of thunderstorms passes this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeling muggy and gusty this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will push south through the day.

Citrus and Hernando counties will get the line of thunderstorms first around midday, and the line will make it to I-4 by the early afternoon. Finally, the storms exit south of Sarasota and Highlands counties later this evening.

The threat for widespread severe weather is quite low, but an isolated thunderstorms that produces some damaging wind gusts or even an isolated waterspout that comes onshore is possible.

Highs will reach the low-mid 80s before the storms arrive. Less humid air arrives behind the front overnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

With drier air in place tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, and it warms up quickly into the mid 80s. Wednesday will be similar with a pleasant conditions in the morning, and a warm, sunny afternoon.

Rain chances return with a stalling cold front Friday.