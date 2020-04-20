Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Strong line of thunderstorms passes this afternoon

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeling muggy and gusty this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will push south through the day.

Citrus and Hernando counties will get the line of thunderstorms first around midday, and the line will make it to I-4 by the early afternoon. Finally, the storms exit south of Sarasota and Highlands counties later this evening.

The threat for widespread severe weather is quite low, but an isolated thunderstorms that produces some damaging wind gusts or even an isolated waterspout that comes onshore is possible.

Highs will reach the low-mid 80s before the storms arrive. Less humid air arrives behind the front overnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

With drier air in place tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, and it warms up quickly into the mid 80s. Wednesday will be similar with a pleasant conditions in the morning, and a warm, sunny afternoon.

Rain chances return with a stalling cold front Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Monday Early Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Early Forecast"

Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family"

Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter"

Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online"

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Evening Weather Update"

Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year"

St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis"

Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'"

Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop"

Mo Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mo Wells"

DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss