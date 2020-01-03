Storm Team 8 Forecast: Strong cold front to bring rain Saturday, colder temps by Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Colder temperatures are in store for this weekend after a strong cold front moves through Saturday.

Tonight temperatures will remain warm and humid ahead of the front. Winds will stay breezy out of the south.

The front will arrive to the Nature Coast Saturday morning. A line of showers and storms will accompany the front. Showers and storms will move southeast through the late morning and early afternoon.

Most of the rain will be south of the Tampa area by Saturday at 4 or 5 p.m. Winds will stay breezy behind the rain but will now come out of the northwest bringing in much drier and much cooler air.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with 50s expected by early evening. Temps will continue to fall and Sunday morning will be near 45 degrees.

Even though sunshine will be out in full force Sunday, temperatures will struggle to warm from the mid 40s to the low 60s for highs.

Sunday night and Monday night will also be in the 40s but afternoon high temperatures will rebound to near 70 degrees until Thursday.

Temps warm into the upper 70s by Friday.