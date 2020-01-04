Storm Team 8 Forecast: Strong cold front brings storms today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is moving through the Bay Area this morning with a line of showers and storms.

The line of storms will move in from the northwest affecting the Nature Coast between 9 a.m. and noon. The line will continue south and affect Hillsborough, Pinellas and northern Polk from noon through 2pm. Our southern counties will see the rain by mid-afternoon from 2pm to 4 pm.

Once the rain clears, clouds will stick around but drier air will filter in. An isolated late afternoon shower can’t be ruled out but most areas will stay dry after the main line of storms moves out.

Winds will shift directions and come out of the northwest behind the front and stay gusty as the cooler and drier air moves in.

Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the mid 70s but will drop quickly behind the front. By Sunday morning, temps will be in the mid 40s.

Sunshine will return in full force Sunday with winds staying breezy but high temperatures only topping out near 63 degrees.

A few more nights in the 40s are expected but afternoon highs rebound to near 70 through Wednesday.

A warm up is in store after that with upper 70s to near 80 by Friday.