Storm Team 8 Forecast: Streak of 80 Degree Temps Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps topped out at 84 degrees again today in Tampa. That is about 10 degrees warmer than average for mid February. Overnight temps remain warm and it stays muggy in the upper 60s.

Cloudy skies and a few light showers will be possible Thursday morning. The rain chance is 10% through the day with mostly cloudy skies. The cold front is still north of the Tampa Bay area, so temps will make it back up to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. Overnight the front passes.

Friday morning will be in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers lingering. The rain chance is only 10% and high temps will be significantly cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday morning we will be waking up in the 40s!