STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Stormy start to Friday; cooler air for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front will push through the Tampa Bay area today. Ahead of the front, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the day.

It will be a mild morning with temperatures climbing into the low 70s by midday, but temperatures drop through the afternoon as the front pushes south. Most of the rain ends this afternoon, but clouds linger and a stray light shower is possible.

Expect a much cooler night with lows in the 50s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a cool breeze. Highs will stay in the upper 60s. The clouds finally begin to clear Saturday night, and it’s even cooler. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny and pleasantly cool day with highs near 70. Another cold front passes Tuesday and keeps temperatures below average most of next week.

