STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Storms spread inland from the coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of high pressure to our south keeps winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico again today.

That wind pattern pushes a few showers and storms onto the coast in the morning. Then, those storms spread farther inland, and the rain chance increases to 40% this afternoon.

Highs reach the low 90s again today with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

A similar pattern is in place for Wednesday with highs near 90 and a 40% chance of storms. The rain chance decreases to 30% on Thursday, but a few coastal showers are still possible in the morning.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure in Georgia will push off the Carolina coast and has a chance to develop into something tropical by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development.