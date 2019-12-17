STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Storms increase through the day as front approaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for low clouds and fog this morning along with high humidity.

As a strong cold front approaches, rain chances will increase today. Just a few spotty showers around midday, but a line of thunderstorms pushes south with the front this evening.

Ahead of the front, it stays warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Once the front passes overnight, temperatures drop quickly into the 50s. Winds will increase from the north by tomorrow morning.

Showers come to an end early Wednesday, and cooler air arrives. Highs will only be in the mid 60s. Temperatures fall into the mid 40s by Thursday morning.

Long range: Another system should bring rain back to the forecast this weekend.

