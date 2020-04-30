STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Storms end early this afternoon; less humid air arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front will keep storms in the forecast through midday as it pushes south. Some heavier downpours are possible.

The rain ends this afternoon, and the clouds clear out from north to south. Highs will be kept near 80 degrees with the rain and clouds.

Cooler and drier air arrives this evening, and temperatures fall quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

It will be a gorgeous and comfortable day tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, low humidity and lots of sunshine.

The pleasant weather sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.