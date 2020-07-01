STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Still steamy with a slim chance of rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues today, and that brings in higher humidity off the Gulf of Mexico. A spotty shower or two along the coast is possible this morning, but most of us remain dry and muggy to start the day.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values 100+. A few more showers will develop and push east of I-75 in the afternoon. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%.

It remain muggy overnight with lows near 80 degrees. A similar day is expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 20% rain chance.

Rain chances start increasing Friday with a few more storms expected during the July 4th Weekend. The extra showers and clouds will keep highs closer to average, which is 90 degrees.