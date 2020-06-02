STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Steamy today; rain chances increase this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another hot day is expected across Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a nice breeze at times from the east.

Scattered showers develop in the early afternoon, and the storms push toward the coast by the evening. Overall, the rain chance today is 30%, but the heaviest downpours will be west of I-75.

Tropical moisture increases for the rest of the week, and rain chances increase. There is a 50% chance of rain and storms tomorrow, and the clouds and showers hold highs into the mid to upper 80s.

The rain chance increases to 60% Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 3 will remain stationary in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next few days. It should strengthen to a tropical storm (Cristobal). Long range forecasts remain uncertain for the eventual path of the system, so we will watch it carefully.