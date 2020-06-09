STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Steamy days continue with afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity levels feel more like August than early June for the next few days. Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon with a “feels like” temperature of 100+ in many spots.

Extra clouds hang around through the day, and afternoon and evening storms develop. Best chance will be east of I-75. Overall, the rain chance is 30% today.

The rain chance increases to 40% tomorrow and up to 50% on Thursday with lots of moisture in the air. Highs stay near 90 degrees.

Some upper-level drier air arrives Friday, and it limits our rain chance to just 20%. Afternoon highs will still be near 90, but it will not feel quite as steamy.