STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Steamy again today with near record highs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front remains just to our north today, so temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees again this afternoon. Today’s record high in Tampa is 90 set in 1991.

The front keeps in a 10% chance of a stray shower, but generally we will see a mix of sun and clouds and high humidity today.

It will not be quite as gusty as yesterday, but winds will come out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. It stays mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

The front sinks a bit farther south tomorrow, so our rain chances increase to 20%. There will be more clouds around as well, and that helps hold highs into the mid 80s.

It will be just slightly cooler Thursday with highs near 80 degrees as the front briefly drifts to our south, but it lifts back north Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

