STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm through the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are starting a warm week across Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. That’s nearly 10 degrees above average, and only a few degrees shy of today’s record of 84.

It stays mostly sunny with just a few passing clouds today. Humidity gradually increases, but it will still be comfortable. Overnight lows stay in the mid 60s.

Low 80s continue tomorrow and Wednesday as cold fronts remain north of Florida. Finally, a front arrives late Thursday and Friday with just a few showers.

It will not be much cooler behind the front, but the humidity drops.