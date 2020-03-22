STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying very warm and mostly dry in what’s left of March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High temperatures were back up around 10 degrees above average this afternoon to wrap up the weekend.

Our long range forecast will stay beautiful and very warm. We could badly use some rain – and unfortunately there’s practically none in the extended forecast.

Only a few clouds are expected overnight with mild low temperatures dropping into upper 60s.

The same weather pattern (featuring high pressure above us) responsible for this long stretch of warm and dry weather will persist over the next several days.

This ridge of high pressure will likely strengthen into next weekend allowing high temperatures closer to 90 degrees in many spots.