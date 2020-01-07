STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying cool for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is another chilly morning across Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb into the low 70s by the afternoon, so it should feel quite comfortable.

A weak cold front arrives later today, but it will only bring a few clouds. No rain is expected. It will help to reinforce the cooler air, and overnight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 40s.

With a breeze from the northeast tomorrow, highs will stay in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with lots of sunshine.

After that, a warm-up begins. We will be in the upper 70s Thursday and near 80 Friday.