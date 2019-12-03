STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying chilly and dry all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter’s chill has settled in across Tampa Bay. Many of us started the day in the 40s for the first time since early March.

Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will stay far below average for early December. Highs will only be in the low 60s. There will still be a light breeze from the northwest, but it will not be as gusty as Monday.

Mostly clear skies continue overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some patchy clouds are possible early tomorrow morning, but those clear out quickly. It will be a bit warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

A gradual warm-up is expected through the rest of the week, but we don’t reach the mid 70s again until Saturday. No rain is expected for the rest of the week either.

