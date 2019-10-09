STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Stalled front keeps scattered showers in the forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A stalled cold front remains across Tampa Bay. It will help to bring our rain chances up to 50% again this afternoon and evening.

The front is not bringing any cooler air. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s along with high humidity.

The front fades away tomorrow, so the rain chances drop to 30%. It gets warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will start to drop Friday, and that will limit rain chances to just 10%.

With the lower humidity this weekend, it should be warm, sunny and comfortable.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two tropical waves just off the U.S. east coast have 20% chances to develop into tropical systems. Both of these are heading away from Florida. Also, a wave in the central Atlantic has a 40% chance of development, but upper-level winds will eventually become unfavorable for further development.