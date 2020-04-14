Storm Team 8 Forecast: Stalled Front Brings A Few Storms Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps were near records again Tuesday afternoon topping out at 88 in Tampa. Overnight it will be very humid again with temps only falling into the mid 70s.

There will be more clouds moving in by Wednesday morning. A Small rain chance is in the forecast in the morning, but by Wednesday afternoon rain chances will increase for our northern counties, especially Citrus & Hernando.

The storm chance is 30% and a few storms could contain strong wind gusts. Highs will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s as the front slides south into the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday the front will be stalled just south of the Tampa Bay area and there will be a 30% chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm through the day. Highs will be much cooler in comparison to the last few days in the upper 70s close to 80 degrees.

Friday the rain chance drops to 20%.