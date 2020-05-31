STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty storms Monday, higher rain chances coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a HOT finish to the weekend, we’ve got more above average heat and some limited rain chances to take us into the new week and month on Monday.

Spotty showers inland will wind down later this evening. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with very mild low temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s.

Drier and relatively stable air aloft will try to limit the coverage of showers and storms again Monday and Tuesday. Spotty showers and storms will still be able to develop and drift back toward the Gulf coast during the late afternoon and evening. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will build in during the second half of this week with higher rain chances expected.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Amanda developed in the eastern Pacific (first of the EPAC season) and quickly moved onshore in Guatemala. The now remnants of this system will continue to soak southern Mexico and portions of Central America over the next few days with heavy rainfall. We’ll be watching these remnants once they emerge into the southwest Gulf Of Mexico for possible tropical redevelopment. The five day probability of redevelopment from the NHC is currently 50%.