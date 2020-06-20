STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty storms drift inland on Father’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful start to the weekend (and summer officially) today, we’ve got a similar forecast for Father’s Day Sunday.

The last of the inland showers and storms will wind down later this evening. Look for skies turning mostly clear with mild overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Father’s Day will start out with lots of sunshine. Spotty showers and storms will develop and drift inland during the afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is 30% favoring areas east of I-75 and south of I-4. Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine and hot high temperatures in the low 90s.

A better coverage of afternoon showers and storms is likely Monday and Tuesday with deeper atmospheric moisture returning. Drier air will once again filter in later next week limiting our rain chances some.