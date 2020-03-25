STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty showers possible today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front will sink into central Florida today and help spark a 10% chance of showers.

Today’s rain chance is slim, but any rain is helpful. We have not had any showers in the month of March, and temperatures have been well above average.

Despite some extra clouds, highs will still be in the low 80s, which is about five degrees above average. Patchy clouds continue overnight with lows near 70.

It’s back to dry and hot weather for the rest of the week. Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid 80s, and we make it into the upper 80s by Saturday.

Next week, a stronger front may bring a higher rain chance and finally some cooler air by mid-week.