STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty showers ending, sunny start to the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The last of these spotty downpours will wind down in what’s left of our Mother’s Day evening. Much drier air will return to get the new week started.

The last of the showers around this evening will slowly wrap up after sunset. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures eventually dropping into the mid 60s by morning.

Drier air will filter in over the next couple of days bringing lots of sunshine for much of the new week. High temperatures will surge back above average into the upper 80s but thankfully humidity levels will be comfortable during the first half of the week.

Eventually, deeper atmospheric moisture will bring back some afternoon shower chances by the end of the week on into next weekend.

