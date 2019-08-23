Storm Team 8 Forecast: Spotty Rain Expected This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drier Air aloft will keep the rain chance down this weekend.

Overnight temps will drop into the upper 70s and it will be mostly clear. Saturday morning look for lots of sunshine and just a few clouds into Saturday afternoon. The rain chance is 30% for the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach back up to 92 degrees.

Sunday the tropical wave we are watching will pull away from Florida, possibly as a depression. This will help to bring even drier air into the Tampa Bay area. The rain chance here is 20-30% for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be back into the low to mid 90s.

Monday moisture begins to build and the rain chances start to go back up.

Tracking The Tropics: Invest 98-L has a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center expects this area to become a Tropical Depression by Saturday night. This system will continue to move north and stay off the east coast in the Atlantic.