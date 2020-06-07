STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty downpours possible today, drier work week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Storm Cristobal moves north, rain chances will come down in the Tampa Bay area. Max Defender 8 Radar is already considerably drier this morning compared to Saturday.

A few downpours are tracking north but most areas are dry with cloudy skies. A few spotty downpours will redevelop early this afternoon and move north but not everyone will see showers today. There will still be a low threat for a quick spin-up, weak tornado in some of the shower/storms but the highest threat today will be focused in the panhandle.

Short peeks of sunshine will come out this afternoon and help to warm temps into the mid-80s but it will feel rather muggy.

A few showers are possible along the coast to start Monday morning however Monday afternoon only a few scattered showers are possible. Rain chances are lower going into the work week as the tropical moisture is pulled north with Cristobal.

Sunshine will return and highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon.

By the end of the week, drier air is forecast to move in from the east and limit rain chances to 10-20% starting Thursday through the weekend.