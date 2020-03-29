STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Some shower chances coming in the week ahead

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another very warm and dry weekend, we’re finally looking ahead to some shower chances and even some cooler air in the week ahead.

Look for mild and muggy conditions overnight with a few clouds around. Low temperatures tonight will drop back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Some patchy fog is likely to develop once again by morning.

High pressure will hang on for another day Monday with more sunshine and way above average temperatures expected. This weather pattern will finally break down a bit during the middle portion of this upcoming week.

A weak cold front will pass through late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a few much needed showers possible. High temperatures Wednesday will be cooler only reaching the middle and upper 70s.

Another weak disturbance arriving from the Gulf next weekend will bring another opportunity to pick up at least some spotty rain across the Tampa Bay area.

