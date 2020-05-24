STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Soggy & stormy for Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a bit of a dreary Sunday with lots of cloud cover and scattered showers and a few isolated storms. Tropical moisture arriving on Memorial Day will make for a soggy and stormy holiday on Monday.

Scattered showers will continue this evening and tonight. Expect a breezy and muggy night with low temperatures only dropping into the low/mid 70s.

Tropical moisture associated with a disturbance in the southeastern Gulf will arrive on Monday with more periods of rain and scattered storms expected, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be strong with locally heavy rain and gusty winds. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down in the lower 80s.

Elevated rain chances will continue on Tuesday with this disturbance nearby. We’ll hang onto enough moisture for some daily sea breeze showers and storms each day during the second half of the week.