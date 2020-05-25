Breaking News
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Soggy Memorial Day across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) – Tropical moisture spreads across the state of Florida today keeping clouds and showers in the forecast all day.

Expect periods of rain and even heavier downpours at times this afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 70%. It will be gusty, and clouds keep highs in the low 80s.

Not so great out on the water today either. There is a Small Craft Advisory with east winds at 15-20 knots.

Showers slowly taper off this evening, but some lingering rain is possible overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Less moisture around tomorrow, but there will still be a 40% chance of storms, especially in the afternoon. With a little more sunshine, highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

We return to near 90 degrees by mid-week with more seasonable 30% rain chances in the afternoon.

