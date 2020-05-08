Storm Team 8 Forecast: Small Rain Chances On Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a quiet night tonight with temps dropping into the upper 60s so it will feel more like May Saturday morning.

Saturday a weak cold front arrives and brings up our rain chances to a whopping 10% rain chance. There will be a few more clouds through the day with highs reaching into the mid 80s.

Sunday deeper moisture streams into the state of Florida, especially South Florida. Temps will reach into the low 80s with a better rain chance in the southern portions of the Tampa Bay area. The overall rain chance is 30%.