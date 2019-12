TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps topped out at 70 degrees Thursday afternoon in Tampa, but it will be very chilly again overnight.

Lows will be in the low 40s in northern spots Friday morning and in the low 50s near Tampa. Through the day on Friday temps will warm up quickly with lots of sunshine. Highs will be near 73 in the afternoon.

Saturday the warming trend continues. Highs will reach into the mid 70s with patchy clouds around. The rain chance is less than 10%.