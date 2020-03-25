Storm Team 8 Forecast: Slim Rain Chances Through The End Of The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay very mild dropping to only near 70 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast will be very similar to what we’ve been seeing. It will feel a little muggy and temps will quickly heat back up into the mid 80s during the afternoon hours. The rain chances are slim again on Thursday.

Friday temps will quickly soar into the upper 80s with nothing but sunshine. A strong ridge will build over Florida keeping us dry as well. The above average temps and dry conditions continue through the weekend.

There may be a break in the pattern by the middle of next week with a cold front forecast to move through Florida.