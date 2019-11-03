Storm Team 8 Forecast: Slightly cooler Sunday before warming back up for the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds kept temperatures a bit warmer overnight and morning low temperatures only dropped into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds should clear this morning as the drier air filters in for much of the day.

This will keep rain chances near zero Sunday. Temperatures should also be kept a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday. Highs will top out near 80. degrees.

The slightly cooler and drier air does not last. Warmer air returns Monday with highs back above average. Highs will top out in the mid-afternoons from 85-87 through Thursday. Rain chances will stay low, 10-20% each day. The best chance to see a few showers will be Tuesday.

The next cold front arrives Friday. Rain chances increase Friday afternoon. A few showers could linger through Saturday morning but most of the weekend should be dry.

Temperatures will be knocked down to average again Saturday and Sunday with highs near 80°.