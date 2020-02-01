STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers linger through midday, clearer and colder tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is moving through the Bay Area this morning with scattered rain. Showers will slowly move southwest through the rest of the morning and most areas should be drying out by early afternoon.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy until this evening when clearing begins. Winds will flow out of the northwest at 5-10 mph bringing in cooler air overnight. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area.

Sunshine will be abundant and no rain is in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler. After the chilly start, highs will top out in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be chilly again Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s for most.

Sunshine sticks around through Wednesday with high pressure in control. Temperatures will slowly be on the rebound and highs will be in the mid-70s, above average, Tuesday-Thursday.

The next chance for rain and cool down comes late in the week with the next cold front. That passes Friday with cooler temps behind it.