Storm Team 8 Forecast: Showers likely today before turning much colder tonight

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A strong cold front is moving through Tampa today. A broken line of showers in moving in from the northwest and will drift southeast through the morning and afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be mild ahead of the front with highs today in the mid 70s.

Tonight, the clouds will clear and the temperatures will drop. Winds will pick up from the north and bring in the much colder air.

By Monday morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will be in the upper 40s to start the day. After the cold start, even though sunshine will be abundant all day, temps will only top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day with highs near 60 degrees, meaning most of the day will be spent in the 50s.

Another very cold night is forecast Tuesday night with lows near 40, many spots will drop into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the last cold day before a quick warm up for the end of the week.

Another weaker cold front approaches by the end of the week with rain chances for Friday and possibly Saturday.