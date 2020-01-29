Storm Team 8 Forecast: Showers Continue Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a weak cold front that will keep a chance of rain in the forecast tonight. Scattered showers will be possible and mostly cloudy skies will continue. Temps should fall into the mid 50s.

Thursday will be cloudy in the morning, but clouds should break apart into the afternoon hours. There is a small 10% chance of rain early in the day. High temps should reach back up to near seasonal norms in the low 70s.

Friday morning will be dry and near 60 degrees. Friday afternoon temps will reach back up into the low 70s and another cold front will approach. The rain and storm chances increase to 40% late Friday and rain chance will carry over into Saturday morning.