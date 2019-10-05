STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Shower chances on the rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly need some rain across the Tampa Bay area – and thankfully our shower chances will be on the rise over the next few days.

It’s been another breezy and hot day to get the weekend started with well above average high temperatures in the low 90s. We’ve been tracking a scattered coverage of showers and even some downpours – quick movers providing a much needed shot of some rain for some.

The last of these showers will move offshore and wind down this evening with skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the low/mid 70s.

Sunday will be a very similar day – hot and breezy with a scattered coverage of afternoon showers developing. The overall shower chance is 30% with high temperatures near 91 degrees.

Deeper atmospheric moisture combined with a weak upper level disturbance will bump up our rain chances slightly for the first half of the upcoming work week. A weak cold front arriving later in the week will help keep rain chances elevated. Eventually, some drier and slightly cooler air will cut our rain chances heading into next weekend.