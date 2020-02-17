STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Several warm days before another cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels milder this morning, and temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Winds remain light with higher humidity, and there is a 10% chance of a stray shower.

Watch for low clouds and some fog to develop again overnight with lows in the mid 60s. It should be even warmer tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area Thursday, and rain chances increase slightly to 20%. It will still be mild on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

The cooler air finally arrives Friday and lasts through the weekend.