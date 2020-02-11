STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Several spring-like days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for low clouds and fog around this morning. Once that burns off, there will be a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s.

It will also feel more humid today, so it may seem more like spring than winter. Overnight lows only drop into the upper 60s.

Another spring-like day tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

A cold front increases the rain chance to 20% Thursday, but temperatures still make it to near 80 degrees.

A few showers linger into Friday morning, but once the front passes, the rain ends. It will be cooler and less humid Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.