Storm Team 8 Forecast: Seasonal Temps And Rain Chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered storms will linger in inland spots through the evening. Overnight temps will drop into the mid 70s.

Saturday will start off dry with a few showers and storms forming after Noon and then the rain will push inland. The rain chance is 30% with the best chances east of I-75. High temps will be back up to around 90 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be even a little bit drier for Father’s Day. The rain chance drops to 20%. The rain chance will be mainly for inland spots. Temps on Sunday afternoon will make it back up into the low 90s.

Monday will be pretty typical for June with highs back into the low 90s and a 30% chance of rain back into the forecast.