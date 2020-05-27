1  of  2
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Seasonal Storm Chances The Rest Of This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Rain chances will be seasonal at 40% through the rest of this week into the start of the weekend.

Overnight look for very warm and muggy conditions with temps in the upper 70s. Thursday morning will be mostly dry with a 40% chance of storms developing into the afternoon and evening. High temps will be near normal at 90 degrees. We could see a few storms near the coast, but the higher rain chances will be inland.

Friday a classic summertime setup is expected. After 2PM look for scattered storms and showers to develop along the sea breeze. The rain chance is 40% with a high near 90 again.

Saturday’s rain chance is yet again 40%, before drier air begins to push in on Sunday.

