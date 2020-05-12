1  of  2
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Seasonably warm days continue; not too humid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. That’s just a few degrees above the average for this time of year.

The humidity stays at a comfortable level the next few days, so we should expect plenty of sunshine and bright blue skies.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s again tonight.

Highs will be back in the upper 80s tomorrow with a stronger breeze from the east. Humidity begins to increase Thursday, but we should still be rain-free.

A few showers develop Friday and Saturday, but the rain chance remains 20% or less both days.

