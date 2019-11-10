Storm Team 8 Forecast: Seasonable, Dry and Sunny Sunday

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very cool and comfortable start early Sunday morning, abundant sunshine will warm temperatures quickly to near 80 degrees. No rain is in the forecast today or tomorrow, Veteran’s Day.

Temperatures tonight will not be quite as cool but will drop to near 62 degrees by Monday morning. Highs on Monday will warm to near 82 degrees.

Another cold front will arrive on Tuesday bringing a low chance for a few showers as it passes. This front will cool down temperatures for Wednesday with highs near 77 degrees. Morning lows could drop into the 50s again as well.

Another chance for rain arrives Friday with an area of low pressure approaching from the west in the Gulf. This will bring a 40 percent chance for rain Friday. Hopefully this clears out by the weekend but details are still being monitored for this system. Stay tuned to Storm Team 8 for the latest.

