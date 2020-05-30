STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms move inland this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting off dry and mild this morning with a few areas of some patchy fog. Temperatures will warm up quick into the low 90 this afternoon. Storms will develop along the sea breeze near the coast and move inland during the early evening.

SpaceX and Nasa’s second attempt at the Crew Dragon launch will happen at 3:22 pm this afternoon. Storms are expected along the east coast near Cape Canaveral so the forecast stands at a 50% chance for a favorable launch.

Storms diminish overnight with lows near 75 degrees. Sunday afternoon will be slightly drier with a 20% chance for a few isolated, mainly inland storms popping up. Highs will be in the low 90s.

With slightly drier air arriving and settling in behind a front, rain chance stay between 10-20% through Wednesday.

Moisture slowly begins to return by the end of the week and into next weekend increasing storm chances to 30% starting Friday.