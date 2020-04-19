STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms Monday, some strong possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a mostly dry and very warm finish to the weekend today, we’re tracking another front heading our way Monday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected – and a few could be strong or severe.

Expect a breezy and mild night tonight with temperatures only dropping back into the mid-70s by morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive in areas north of I-4 during the late morning hours and will drop southward across the Tampa Bay area during the afternoon and early evening. It will be a gusty day even in the absence of storms.

The primary threat with these storms will be the potential of damaging wind gusts. There is a small isolated tornado threat – and Storm Team 8 will of course be monitoring these storms closely throughout the day on Max Defender 8.

Otherwise, looking for partly sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures still reaching the mid 80s. We won’t see a cool down following this front – but it will cut our humidity levels for the middle of the week. Another front will bring more rain chances late in the week into next weekend.