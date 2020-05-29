STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms expected Saturday, slightly drier Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storms will wind down this evening and areas of patchy fog will develop overnight. Temps will generally be in the mid 70s to start Saturday morning.

Storms will first develop along the coast during the early afternoon hours along the sea breeze and slowly move inland throughout the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up quickly with highs in the upper 80s near the coast and low 90s inland.

Storms diminish Saturday evening and temps fall into the mid 70s for Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Storms will develop but they will be rather isolated and many areas will stay dry.

Slightly drier air sticks around through the middle of next week keeping rain chances low through Wednesday. Moisture then returns by Thursday and into next weekend bringing rain chances back to the 30% range. Highs will stay near 90 degrees each day.