STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms develop later Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a soaking last night into early this morning, we’ve been tracking another batch of scattered storms that developed during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will drift southwest toward the coast during the evening hours before eventually wrapping up tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures dropping into the mid 70s.

Sunday will start off with lots of sunshine. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon with high temperatures back up around 90 degrees. Deeper atmospheric moisture building in from the south will help generate a better coverage of afternoon/evening showers and storms both Sunday and Monday with an overall rain chance of 30%.

Drier air aloft will return for the middle of the week limiting the coverage of afternoon showers and storms.

