STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms as a weak front arrives today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with a gusty southwest breeze.

Spotty showers begin to form in the early afternoon and push east of I-75. A weak cold front arrives and increases the rain chance to 40% later this afternoon and evening.

Showers will continue overnight with lows in the low 70s. The front remains stalled across Tampa Bay tomorrow morning, so there is still a 30% chance of rain.

Drier air filters in tomorrow, and rain chances come down. It stays warm with highs in the mid 80s.

For the rest of the week, a summer-like pattern is in place. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a few afternoon storms developing along the sea breeze.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Arthur continues to churn off the Carolina coast this morning with winds at 45 mph. It may bring some rough weather to the Outer Banks of North Carolina today, but it heads quickly out to sea.