STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers overnight with cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is pushing south toward the Tampa Bay area today, but it will not arrive until early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures still climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, and winds will increase as the front gets closer. There is just a 10% chance of showers before sunset today.

The best chance for rain is overnight, but rainfall totals will remain much less than an inch. We haven’t had any rain in the entire month of March, so any rain will be welcomed.

The cold front pushes to our south by mid-morning tomorrow, and the air will feel much less humid. Highs will actually be below average in the mid 70s. It cools down into the 50s tomorrow night.

Humidity still feels comfortable on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. We are back in the low 80s Friday.